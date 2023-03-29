The PSNI have raised serious concerns over police funding in Northern Ireland as budget cuts are leading to staffing shortages and delays in investigations.

On Wednesday, Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab said resources will be available to the PSNI to tackle terrorism, however police say that the an £80M shortfall in their budget could lead to a "tipping point" for policing services.

It comes following MI5's announcement on Tuesday that the threat of a terrorist attack in Northern Ireland is "severe."

Chief Constable Simon Byrne said: “We’ve previously made clear that we will have a funding shortfall of around £80 million in this year’s budget and envisage bigger shortfalls in the years to come. As a result, the Police Service is going to shrink over the next three years.

“At the start of this month, there were 309 fewer police officers and 115 fewer police staff: a reduction of nearly 6% from the start of 2022.

"Police officer numbers fell to 6,699. This is 800 officers fewer than the commitment made in the New Decade, New Approach agreement, and is the lowest officer number since the Police Service of Northern Ireland was formed.

“We have enough resource to police the threat at the moment. However, there will be a tipping point if our budget is not improved over the next 12 months. “We are losing an officer a day, every day. With less police there will be less policing.”

Mr Byrne continued: “The public can continue to have confidence of our commitment to answer 999 calls, and to respond to emergency situations, quickly. But there will inevitably be other areas of policing affected, such as delays in progressing investigations.

And, at times, the public may have to wait longer for officers to attend non-emergency incidents. That’s the bleak reality. However, we will continue to protect and serve people across Northern Ireland to the very best of our ability.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.