Police are investigating an attempted ATM theft at a service station in Ballymena, Co Antrim.

It happened in the Cushendall Road area at around 2am on Wednesday.

Police said it's understood three men were involved in trying to force the door of the room housing the machine.

They made off without gaining entry.

Detectives are calling on anyone with information or anyone who may have captured dashcam or other footage in the area to contact them via the number 101.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.