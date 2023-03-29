Play Brightcove video

Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab says resources will be available for the PSNI to deal with the terrorism threat level in Northern Ireland.

He was speaking in the House of Commons on Wednesday, after MI5 lifted the threat level from 'substantial' to 'severe'.

It means an attack is considered to be 'highly likely'.

DUP Leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson asked Mr Raab to "assure me and the people of Northern Ireland that the Government will provide the PSNI and the security service with the resources they need to counter this serious terrorist threat".

The deputy prime minister said he will make sure all resource is available to the PSNI and urged people to be vigilant in reporting any suspicious activity.

"It's disappointing that the threat level has gone up," said Dominic Raab.

"I think it is worth also saying that it has been in significant decline in terms of the number of Northern Ireland-related terrorism attacks and attempted attacks since the peak of the violence in 2009-10."

Northern Ireland's level had been lowered to substantial a year ago - the first time it had been altered since 2010.

Police say the raising of the level follows a number of recent incidents including the attempted murder of DCI John Caldwell in Omagh in February.

US President Joe Biden says the raising of the threat level will not affect his plans to come to Northern Ireland to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

Meanwhile local political leaders from the Stormont parties have spoken out to condemn paramilitary groups and support the police service.

