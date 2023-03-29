Chapel Hill and Bow Street closed following fire on Antrim Street in Lisburn
A number of roads have been closed in Lisburn due to a fire in the Antrim Street area.
Chapel Hill and Bow Street are currently closed to motorists and pedestrians between Thiepval Road and Antrim Street.
Police have asked the public to avoid the area and seek an alternative route for your journey.
