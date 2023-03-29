Play Brightcove video

US President Joe Biden says the raising of Northern Ireland's terrorism threat level will not affect his plans to visit the region.

It comes after MI5 increased the threat level from 'substantial' to 'severe' in the wake of recent attacks, including the attempted murder of an off-duty PSNI officer.

President Biden is due to make the trip to Northern Ireland to mark the 25th anniversary of the signing of the Good Friday Agreement.

When asked if he was concerned or if his plans would be impacted, he said: "No, they can’t keep me out."

The threat level had been lowered to 'substantial' last year - the first change since 2010 - but on Tuesday the secretary of state announced it was to be raised once again.

Chris Heaton-Harris said a "small number of people remain determined to cause harm to our communities through acts of politically motivated violence".

PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne said a number of attacks have taken place in recent months, including the shooting of DCI John Caldwell on 22 February.

He said the PSNI "will not be deterred" from its work to keep people in Northern Ireland safe.

Meanwhile local political leaders from the Stormont parties have spoken out to condemn paramilitary groups and support the police service.

