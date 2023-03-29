'North Down attacks'

Emergency services attended the scene of a number of petrol bomb attacks in Co Down last night.

A house in the Ballyferris Walk area of Bangor and a block of flats in the Wallace Place area of Newtownards were among those targeted.

It comes after a series of attacks in recent days, believed to be linked to a UDA feud.

'Windsor Framework evidence'

A Westminster committee will listen to further evidence on key aspects of the Windsor Famework this morning.

Peers will hear from David Trimble's former advisor Lord Bew and former secretary of state Lord Murphy on their overall assessment of Rishi Sunak's new Protocol deal.

'Orange Order rejects deal'

The Orange Order has rejected the Windsor Framework as the basis for returning to power-sharing at Stormont.

The Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland said many aspects of the prime ministers new Brexit deal had been oversold, including the proposed green lane which they argued was not a frictionless border.

'Strike resolved'

The Northern Ireland Housing Executive strike has been resolved after unions representing workers accepted a new pay offer for staff.

Members of both Nipsa and Unison accepted the new offer which includes a £1,600 cost of living payment for all workers.

'Riddle's warehouse'

Riddle's warehouse in Belfast will receive nearly half a million pounds of funding from the national lottery heritage fund for redevelopment.

The historic Victorian site, which has been empty since the early 70s, will be transformed into a performance and creative arts centre.

