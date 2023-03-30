Police have arrested four men after a gang marched through Newtownards town centre on Thursday.

Police have said it is linked to recent attacks across North Down. They said it is involving "expelled" members of both the South East Antrim and West Belfast UDA.

There have been 11 homes attacked as part of the fall out, with 10 arrests and two charged.

In one instance four children were inside a property that was targeted in a pipe bomb attack.

Police said a number of people have been forced to leave their homes

A senior officer also hit out at "speculation and misinformation" involving masked men in schools.

PSNI Superintendent Johnston McDowell said "there was no evidence" of any such incident.

He said there had been a significant uplift in police activity in the area.

Mr McDowell described the attacks as linked to a feud between drugs gangs and said police continue "to work tirelessly day and night to bring those responsible to justice".

He said the four arrests were made "after a group of individuals, some of whom were masked made their way into Weavers Grange after gathering at the court house on Regent Street this morning.

"Today's arrests bring the total number of people arrested to ten in connection to attacks on homes by rival factions previously linked to the UDA.

"Two men have been charged with offenses".

The District Commander for Ards and North Down said there have been 11 properties across Bangor, Newtownards, Donaghadee and Ballywalter attacked.

"Many of these were the homes of young children," he said.

A robust policing operation has been implimented to both investigate the attacks and to deter further spates of violence to families and homes.

Mr McDowell said the attacks are completely unacceptable and incredibly reckless and place our communities at grave risk.

He added: "We don't want to see an escalation of violence between these gangs.

"Along with high-visibility patrols, with both our neighbourhood and local policing teams, we are utilising the specialist expertise of armed response unit officers and tactical support group officers working closely with our colleagues in the Paramilitary Crime Task Force to counter the threat posed by these gangs."

