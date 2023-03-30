Play Brightcove video

Belfast boxer Padraig McCrory has set his sights on a Super middleweight world title shot ahead of his world title eliminator at the SSE Arena on 27th May.

34-year-old McCrory won the IBO World Light-heavyweight title in Germany when he defeated the much fancied fighter Leon Bunn. Since then he has vacated the title and dropped a division in which he is highly ranked.

"This weight we feel is the best weight where we can take advantage of my attributes and we look forward to challenging the best, I'm open to all the fights and I believe I can win any of them," said McCrory.

Michael Conlan's world title fight against Luis Alberto Lopez on the 27th May is the first of its kind in Belfast since Paddy Barnes was defeated at Windsor Park in 2018.

Conlan Boxing CEO Jamie Conlan said it is the chance to put Belfast back on the boxing map.

"It gives us the opportunity to showcase what talent we have on this island, everyone on the bill will be looking to steal the show, "said Conlan.

" Padraig McCrory is really riding the crest of a wave, he wants to have his own nights at the SSE Arena, he needs to win on 27th May to do that, he has his opportunity to showcase his talents in a big fight with world wide exposure."

