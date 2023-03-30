The Department of Health says it is "not in position" to make a formal pay offer for health workers in Northern Ireland.

It comes as staff from health unions NIPSA and UNISON will strike from Friday for better pay and conditions.

The department says the decision reflects the current absence of a budget and the expectation of a significant financial shortfall.

It says it is seeking clarification from the UK Government.

"The department regrets the industrial action in health and social care and the inevitable disruption it will cause across a range of services," continued the statement.

"Latest information on impacts from the action will be available on HSC Trust websites.

"The department fully understands the frustrations of staff and the severe challenges they have been working under.

"As things stand, the Department is not in a position make a formal pay offer.

"This reflects the current absence of a budget for 2023-24 and the expectation of a significant financial shortfall.

"We are potentially facing high impact cuts on health and social care services that are already under considerable pressure.

"We are seeking clarification from the UK Government on Barnett consequentials for Northern Ireland from the proposed pay settlement in England.

"This will help inform ongoing engagement with trade union colleagues."

