Home heating oil has dropped to "near pre-Ukraine invasion price" in Northern Ireland, the Consumer Council has said.

According to the watchdog's latest data, the average cost for 300 litres in Northern Ireland is £206.98 - which is the lowest price in weeks.

It says the price has been dropping steadily and is now within pennies of prices in February 2022 before the war in Ukraine led to a spike in energy costs. The low last year was around £206.14.

Over the past 12 months the government has brought in support with energy payments and made allowances for those in Northern Ireland as there is an over reliance on home heating oil not seen in other parts of the UK.

The current lowest price for 300 litres is in the Mid and East Antrim council area at £203.06.

The highest is Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon at £214.10. A full breakdown for all council areas is available below.

The Consumer Council has welcomed the change and says it would encourage people to "shop around" for the best prices.

“As we import all our heating oil, Northern Ireland is at the mercy of volatile global oil markets," said Peter McClenaghan.

"Thankfully, since the end of June 2022, the global price of oil has been on a downward trend.

"The fact the price of home heating oil has decreased significantly from the record highs recorded in March 2022, and is within pence of pre-Ukraine invasion prices, is very welcome news.

"While the oil market can be very volatile and it is difficult to forecast whether prices will continue to fall, it would be fantastic to see prices return to pre-pandemic levels because being able to afford to adequately heat their home remains a major worry for many consumers.

"We would encourage people to continue to shop around for the best price for heating oil while also using distributors who have clear delivery standards and complaints procedures.

"However, if you are a regular customer of a distributor be sure to ask them to beat the average Consumer Council Home Heating Oil survey price for your area."

Full breakdown of average 300 litre prices by council area:

Antrim and Newtownabbey: £206.24

Ards and North Down: £203.97

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon: £214.10

Belfast: £205.08

Causeway Coast and Glens: £203.25

Derry City and Strabane: £205.70

Fermanagh and Omagh: £203.23

Lisburn and Castlereagh: £203.22

Mid and East Antrim: £203.06

Mid Ulster: £208.72

Newry City, Mourne and Down: £213.42

