A house in Donaghadee has been petrol bombed in the latest in a series of incidents police are linking to a feud between rival drugs gangs in North Down.

The attack happened in the Beechfield Drive area at around 9.50pm on Wednesday.

“The fire was extinguished and thankfully, there was no one in the property at the time," a spokesperson for the PSNI said.

It comes amid a spate of attacks which police have linked to a feud within the UDA in North Down.

Properties in Bangor and Newtownards have been attacked with pipe bombs, petrol bombs and bricks in recent days.

The spokesperson continued: "We are following a number of lines of enquiry.

“I am appealing to anyone who was in the area this evening and saw anything suspicious, or anyone who may have any information which may assist us with our enquiries, to call 101."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.