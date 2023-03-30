A man is in a serious condition in hospital after an attack in Belfast city centre in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Detectives have arrested a man following the incident in the Castle Place area of the city.Police received a report shortly after 2am that two men had been assaulted.

A spokesperson said: "One man, aged in his 20s, sustained an injury to his eye and another man, aged in his 30s, had suffered a suspected head injury."He was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries and remains in a serious condition at this time."A 36-year-old man has since been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences. He remains in custody at this time, assisting detectives with enquiries."Police say enquiries are ongoing and are appealing to "anyone who was in the area at the time and has any information, including dash-cam or other footage that could help our investigation, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 117 of 30/03/23".

