A man has been taken to hospital after being shot in both legs in west Belfast.

Police received to reports of a shooting in the Whitecliff Drive area at around 9pm on Thursday.

Cordons are currently in place and an investigation is underway.

Police have appealed for anyone with information to get in touch or to contact crimestoppers

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.