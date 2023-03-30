Police are advising of disruption on roads in Northern Ireland on the Thursday evening commute.

In a statement, the PSNI said the Ballynadrentagh Road in Aldergrove was closed following a serious road traffic collision.

Local diversions are in place.

"Please avoid the area and seek an alternative route for your journey," police said in a statement.

Meanwhile, there has been a separate crash the A2 Belfast Road after Tillysburn.

Police said: "Motorists are advised of a road traffic collision on the Belfast Road near the Holywood Exchange. The middle lane and and outside lane are both blocked on the Bangor bound motorway. Please avoid the area at this time."

