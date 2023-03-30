Police in Coleraine are making a renewed appeal for information about the whereabouts of Francis Calwell.

The 38-year-old man was reported missing from the Coleraine area on Saturday March 18.

They believe he may have went to north Wales having travelled from Dublin to Holyhead by ferry, with the intention of going onwards to possibly London or Sweden.

Francis is described as being of medium build, roughly 6ft 4ins, bald and with a dark coloured beard and eyes.

He also has a noticeable scar on his left hand.Mr Calwell was last seen wearing black trainers, black tracksuit bottoms, white T-shirt and a black hoodie with a 'Slipknot' logo on it and he would normally wear a beanie hat.Police are asking for Francis or anyone who knows where he is to get in touch on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1275 of 18/03/23.

