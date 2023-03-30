Police investigating the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell have arrested a 60-year-old man.

DCI Caldwell was shot multiple times on Wednesday, February 22, outside a sports centre in Omagh.A PSNI statement, issued this afternoon, said: "The man was arrested under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000.

"He was arrested following the search of a property in Belfast, and has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.