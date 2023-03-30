Police investigating the murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell have arrested a 47-year-old man.

The man was arrested under section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000 following the search of a property in the Coalisland area.

It comes after a 60-year-old man was arrested earlier on Thursday in connection to the investigation.

DCI Caldwell was shot multiple times on Wednesday, February 22, outside a sports centre in Omagh.

Both men have been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.

