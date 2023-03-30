A man has been arrested after police seized suspected Class A drugs with an estimated street value of £100,000 and approximately £20,000 in cash following a search of a property in the Oldpark area of north Belfast on Thursday.The 47 year-old was arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class A drug with intent to supply, possession of a Class B controlled drug and possession of criminal property. He remains in custody at this time.

The search was conducted as part of an ongoing investigation into organised crime in the north Belfast area.

Detective Inspector Sweeney said: "It is, unfortunately, not surprising to seize such significant quantities of drugs and cash alongside each other.“Drugs ruin lives. Drug dealers are only concerned with lining their own pockets at the expense of others, leaving families and loved ones to deal with the inevitable devastation caused by the drugs they supply."Anyone with information relating to the illegal supply of drugs in the community should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

