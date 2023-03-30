Northern Ireland's largest supplier of natural gas says it is lowering its prices next month despite a reduction in Government support for energy bills.

Firmus Energy customers will see a tariff reduction of 18.84% in the Ten Towns Network area and a reduction of 22.43% in the Greater Belfast Network area.

The changes take effect from 1 April.

Niall Martindale from Firmus said: "We recognise the wider cost of living challenges within the communities we serve, and at Firmus, we are working hard to make a positive change for each and every one of our customers."

Electric Ireland, Power NI, Budget Energy and Firmus Energy have all recently announced changes to their tariffs.

The Consumer Council says while wholesale energy prices are coming down, changes are being made to the level of the Energy Price Guarantee subsidy.

The majority of customers in Northern Ireland will see their bills increase.

Peter McClenaghan from the Consumer Council said: "Consumers should consider what their tariff will be after 1 April to ensure they are on the best deal for their needs, as money can be saved by switching suppliers, moving between your existing suppliers’ tariffs, or changing billing method.

"Consumers on the highest tariffs could save around £600 by switching to the cheapest tariffs in the market.

"The same change is not happening in the rest of the UK. This is because we have been receiving a higher level of Government support to make up for the fact that we began receiving assistance a month later.

"From 1 April Northern Ireland consumers will receive the same level of support as is being provided in GB.

"It is essential consumers are given clarity about the price they will pay for their gas and electricity from April onwards.

"This is particularly important in the current climate, as our research shows most consumers in Northern Ireland are still really worried about home energy prices."

