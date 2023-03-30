Play Brightcove video

'Donaghadee attack'

Police are investigating a petrol bomb attack in Donaghadee. It happened at a house in Beachfield before 10pm.

Detectives believe it is linked to an going feud between two rival drug gangs in the Ards and North Down area.

It's the latest of a number of attacks in recent days. Officers say no one was injured.

'GFA debate'

A general debate on the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement will take place in Parliament today .

During the session, Secretary of State Chris Heaton Harris will address MPs and emphasise the UK government's commitment to upholding the agreement.

'Agreement youth'

Staying with the Good Friday Agreement and members of Stormont's main political parties will attend a special youth event to mark the occasion this evening.

Organised by Ulster University, it will see young people discuss the legacy of the deal at its Belfast campus.

'May Blood bursary'

And a bursary scheme named after the late Baroness May Blood will be launched today in the Shankill area of Belfast.

The fund aims to help students from disadvantaged backgrounds go on to further education.

In its first year the scheme is open to those from the Greater Shankill area with plans for it to be extended to the whole of north Belfast.

