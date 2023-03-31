The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) has issued a warning that the public should call "only in life-threatening emergencies" ahead of strike action on Friday and Monday.

Ambulance trade unions UNISON and NIPSA will strike for up to 24 hours on Friday, with further similar action planned for Monday 3 April.

In a statement, the NIAS say they anticipate that there will be challenges throughout the day and have planned to maintain the safety of those patients whose need is greatest.

"We anticipate that there will be lengthy delays in responding to these categories of calls.

"To ensure that we maintain the levels of cover required to respond to the most urgent calls, we would ask the public to call us only in life-threatening emergencies such as cardiac arrest, loss of consciousness, breathing difficulties, severe bleeding and others."

NIAS confirmed that ambulance availability will be limited, and that the service will prioritise patients with life-threatening injuries or illnesses.

Earlier the Department of Health said it was "not in position" to make a formal pay offer for health workers in Northern Ireland.

The department says the decision reflects the current absence of a budget and the expectation of a significant financial shortfall.

In a statement, Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris MP said "years of financial mismanagement" have left Northern Ireland’s finances on an unsustainable footing, and that the absence of an Executive is exacerbating the challenges facing all public services.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.