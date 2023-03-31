Play Brightcove video

Belfast Giants are aiming to secure a third Elite League title in a row when they take on Guildford Flames on Saturday night at the SSE Arena.

Having already won the Challenge Cup Adam Keefe's side know a victory will be enough to secure the championship with victory against the second placed Flames.

If the Giants do not beat Guildford tomorrow night they will have another chance of clinching the title when they travel to face Dundee Stars on Sunday.

Giants Head Coach Adam Keefe said " We're prepared for everything, we know we're going to face Guildford's absolute best and we're going to have to be at our absolute best."

"It's a nice reward for the fans if we can do it, they've been fantastic this season, filling the arena and being our sixth man on the ice and hopefully we can reward the fans for their effort all year."

