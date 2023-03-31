DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson says there is no place for gangs meting out "kangaroo court justice", following discussions with PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne.

Sir Jeffrey held the talks following several days of violence linked to a loyalist dispute in Co Down and a shooting in Belfast.

Eleven properties have been attacked in the Ards and North Down area in a feud between drugs gangs which police say are made up of expelled members of the UDA.

In a separate incident, three masked men shot a male victim in the legs on Thursday night in west Belfast.

The Lagan Valley MP said: "There is only one police force in Northern Ireland.

"Criminal gangs meting out their own kangaroo court justice have no place on our streets.

"I have assured the Chief Constable that the PSNI has my full support in removing these criminals from society and placing them behind bars."

The DUP leader added: "There should be no illegal guns on our streets, whether that is in Newtownards or west Belfast.

"The police have my support to use whatever means necessary to rid our streets of these drug-dealing, gun-toting, knife-wielding masked gangsters who are a plague in their communities."

Police have arrested 10 people since the feud in Co Down began.

Two have appeared in court over attacks and four are still being questioned.

Police have increased their presence following the incidents, which have occurred in Newtownards, Bangor, Ballywalter and Donaghadee and have included petrol bombs and a pipe bomb attack.

Meanwhile, detectives are appealing for information and witnesses following the report of the shooting in west Belfast.

Shortly after 9pm on Thursday, three masked men shot the victim in both legs outside a property in the Whitecliff Drive area.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.