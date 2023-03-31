Play Brightcove video

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has refused to say whether the Windsor Framework report from the eight person panel set up to advise his party will be made public.

The DUP leader said it would be up to party officers to make the decision.

Although he did confirm he will receive the report on Friday.

The eight person panel which includes former leaders of the party, current MLAs, MPs and former executive ministers has been spending the last few weeks getting the views of the Windsor Framework around Northern Ireland from business groups and communities.

The DUP leader said he was looking forward to reading the report over the weekend.

He added: "Our party officers will consider the report alongside our own assessment of the Windsor Framework and the need for the government to bring forward the legislation that will protect Northern Ireland's place within the United Kingdom and its internal market."

However, it is not clear if everyone will be able to see the contents of the report from the eight person panel, which includes former First Ministers and party leaders Arlene Foster and Peter Robinson, with Sir Jeffrey saying it would be up to party officers to decide if the report would be made public.

UTV understands some of the people who gave responses in the report have been promised anonymity, which would make publishing it difficult.

The MP for Lagan Valley MP said he very much appreciated the work the panel had done and all those who contributed to that work.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.