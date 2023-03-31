Joan Wilson, whose daughter was killed in the 1987 Enniskillen bomb has died at the age of 91.

Her husband, the late Gordon Wilson, who was an Irish Senator was also injured in the blast.

She died in the early hours of Friday morning after a long illness.

Her daughter Marie Wilson, a student nurse, was killed after a provisional IRA bomb exploded without warning at the Enniskillen Cenotaph on remberance sunday 1987.

Mrs Wilson's husband made headlines around the world with his words of forgiveness hours after the blast.

No one has ever been convicted of the Poppy day massacre which claimed the lives of 11 people and injured many more.

As news spread of her death many paid tribute.

The South East Fermanagh Foundation said her passing "marks yet another watershed moment.

"Joan was highly respected not just in Fermanagh but well beyond the immediacy of the County. "The SEFF Family thoughts & prayers with all who loved her most dearly at this profoundly sad time."

In a statement her family offered their "deep appreciation" for those that had passed on their condolences for their "remarkable" mother, wife, grandmother and great-grandmother..

They asked for privacy saying funeral details would be announced soon.

