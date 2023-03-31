Health workers have paused strike action in Northern Ireland ahead of a meeting with Secretary of State Chris Heaton Harris.

They had been due to take to picket lines on Monday.

A joint statement from Unison, Nipsa and the RCM said: "The three unions consulting with their respective committees have agreed to this meeting and submitted an agenda of key issues to be addressed.

"The unions will pause strike action in advance of the meeting."

Healthcare workers from across Northern Ireland took to the picket line on Friday over their pay, which they say continues to fall short of their counterparts in the rest of the UK.

Unison and Nipsa members, including the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service , took to the streets outside City Hall in Belfast on Monday to make their grievances over ongoing pay disputes known.

The Ambulance Service urged the public to only call 999 in the case of an urgent life-threatening condition.

Workers across the public sector have been taking industrial action in recent months over concerns that wages are not matching the rate of inflation.

NHS England workers received a pay offer earlier in March but Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Chris Heaton-Harris is responsible for the budget in Northern Ireland in the absence of a functioning executive.

In a statement, Unison welcomed the announcement of a meeting with the Northern Ireland Office.

"After four months of industrial action including four full-day strikes across the health and social services system, the determination of health workers has finally brought the government to the negotiating table.

"The Secretary of State, Department of Health and Health Trade Union Negotiators will now meet on Wednesday.

"On foot of this offer to meet, Unison has demanded confirmation that such a meeting will be a genuine engagement and will result in negotiation to produce a meaningful offer which we can take to our members.

"We expect nothing less from this engagement and while we will not stand down our action short of strike and will continue with today's strike action, our health committee is prepared to pause next Monday's planned 24 hour strike to enable talks to take place.

Patricia McKeown Unison Regional Secretary said: "Our members determination to escalate strike action today and again on Monday finally got the message through to those in power.

"Health workers across Northern Ireland will not be left behind.

"The mood of strikers at Belfast City Hall this morning, outside the Secretary of State's office and on picket lines across Northern Ireland is one of utter determination to secure their rights.

"They never take industrial action lightly. They care about our health and social services and the public they serve but they have been driven to the brink.

"The message now is equally clear - This must be real or the strike action will escalate."

The Department of Health said it regrets the impact the industrial action will have.

"The department fully understands the frustrations of staff and the severe challenges they have been working under," it said in a statement.

"As things stand, the department is not in a position to make a formal pay offer.

"This reflects the current absence of a budget for 2023/24 and the expectation of a significant financial shortfall.

"We are potentially facing high-impact cuts on health and social care services that are already under considerable pressure."

