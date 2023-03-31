Healthcare workers from across Northern Ireland have gone on strike to protest over their pay, which they say continues to fall short of their counterparts in the rest of the UK.

Unison and Nipsa members, including at the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS), took to the streets outside City Hall in Belfast to make their grievances over ongoing pay disputes known.

Workers across the public sector have been taking industrial action in recent months over concerns that wages are not matching the rate of inflation.

NHS England workers received a pay offer earlier in March but Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Chris Heaton-Harris is responsible for the budget in Northern Ireland in the absence of a functioning executive.

In a statement, Unison said its members remain determined not to be ignored.

The Department of Health said it regrets the impact the industrial action will have.

"The department fully understands the frustrations of staff and the severe challenges they have been working under," it said in a statement.

"As things stand, the department is not in a position to make a formal pay offer.

"This reflects the current absence of a budget for 2023/24 and the expectation of a significant financial shortfall.

"We are potentially facing high-impact cuts on health and social care services that are already under considerable pressure."

It follows a warning issued by the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) that the public should call "only in life-threatening emergencies" ahead of the planned strike action on Friday and Monday.

