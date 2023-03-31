Police investigating the shooting of a senior detective in Northern Ireland last month have released a 47-year-old man following questioning.

The man had been arrested under section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000 following the search of a property in the Coalisland area.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell is recovering after being shot several times while off duty at a sports complex in Omagh, Co Tyrone, in February. The Police Service of Northern Ireland have made several other arrests during their investigation into the attempted murder.

