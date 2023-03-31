Police investigating the shooting of a senior detective in Northern Ireland last month have released a 60-year-old man following questioning.

The man was arrested under the Terrorism Act earlier on Thursday following the search of a house in Belfast.

Meanwhile, a 47-year-old man has been detained after the search of a house in Coalisland, Co Tyrone.

He remains in custody.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell is recovering after being shot several times while off duty at a sports complex in Omagh, Co Tyrone, in February.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland have made several other arrests during their investigation into the attempted murder.

