Four people have been arrested after a man was assaulted in Ards Shopping Centre on Friday.

Police received reports of the attack at around 3.30pm.

They fled the scene in a BMW but were later arrested in the Kemp Stones Road area after a short pursuit.

It is believed the attack is linked to the ongoing feud between what police say are expelled members of the UDA.

All of those arrested remain in custody and are assisting police with inquiries.

Superintendent Johnston McDowell said: "Four men, aged in their twenties and thirties, were arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including assault and public order offences.He added: "We are grateful to the members of the public who reported this incident to police.

"Community support is invaluable to the robust policing operation which we have implemented to conduct our investigations and deter further criminality."We will continue to maintain a presence in the area through high visibility patrols by our Neighbourhood and Local Policing Teams, along with the specialist expertise of our Armed Response units and Tactical Support Group officers."Rest assured that we will continue to provide regular updates to media; through our social media feeds; and through local elected representatives."

