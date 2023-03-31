As the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement approaches, UTV has produced a series of programmes to commemorate the signing of the landmark peace accord.

'Up Close: An Imperfect Peace' focuses on the perspectives of non-political figures in Northern Ireland about what the Good Friday Agreement, and the progress since, has meant to them.

Programme producer Ali Fleming and communities reporter Judith Hill sit down with Carol Jordan to discuss what they've been hearing ahead of the anniversary.

They discuss the hunger they found from young people who want to better integrate with others across the Northern Ireland community.

"There are some fantastic stories out there," said Ali Fleming, "and we thought it has impacted so many people and we wanted to talk to as broad an audience as possible."

They spoke to a range of people from right across Northern Ireland as well as singer Gary Lightbody and the actress Bronagh Waugh.

Judith Hill spoke of the emotion she felt from people who discussed their experiences and expectations.

"There are some very honest views on the need to have conversations that have lapsed," she said.

"I think the anniversary has focused minds. A lot of people are recounting how they felt and saying they imagined society would very different now. For some there is a desperation in some voices... [people feel] like things are precarious.

"There is a hunger especially in some of the younger people that they want to live in a normal society. There is still a fear there for some."

'Up Close: An Imperfect Peace' airs on UTV on Wednesday 5 April.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.