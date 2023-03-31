Over 500 people from Northern Ireland were involved behind the scenes of feature film ‘Dungeons and Dragons: Honour Among Thieves’, according to new figures released by Northern Ireland Screen.

The large-scale feature film, ‘Dungeons and Dragons: Honour Among Thieves’ was released in cinemas around the world on Friday.

The latest movie from Paramount Pictures and eOne was filmed at Titanic Studios, as well as various locations throughout Northern Ireland in 2021.

Starring Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, Chloe Coleman, Daisy Head and Hugh Grant, and directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, the film depicts a charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertaking an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people.

As well as showcasing the beauty of Northern Ireland to audiences around the world, the production generated an estimated £43m for the local economy, with over 500 people from Northern Ireland working behind the scenes on the movie.

Despite pandemic-related challenges the production was shot on location in Clandeboye Estate, Tollymore Forest, Ballintoy Beach, Carrickfergus Castle, Glenarm Castle, Fairhead, Dunservick Castle and at Titanic studios.

According to Northern Ireland Screen, the Paramount Pictures and eOne production supported over 500 jobs and provided multiple training opportunities for local people during filming from May to August in 2021.

Northern Ireland Screen provided £1.6m funding to the production which generated an estimated £43m for the local economy.

Richard Williams, Chief Executive of Northern Ireland Screen commented: “As is evidenced on screen, we are uniquely positioned to offer stunning locations alongside world class studio space underpinned by highly skilled and experienced crew.

"We continue to build on this rich ecosystem which will help deliver the Department for the Economy’s 10x Economic Vision by offering highly skilled job opportunities, placements to develop our growing screen workforce, and establish significant supply chains that all contribute to stronger economic activity.”

Naomi Liston, Supervising Locations Manager led a team of 19 people on ‘Dungeons and Dragons: Honour Among Thieves’ scouting the best on location options: “It was a pleasure and a privilege to showcase so much of what Northern Ireland has to offer on Dungeons and Dragons.

"Our reputation as a filming destination of choice is built on period and medieval shoots but as this film was shot in summer, it was so nice to show off our lush green forests, our rolling hills and flowering fields.

"We shot on location right across Northern Ireland and the beauty of our natural landscape coupled with the unique architecture creates the perfect backdrop in this movie and I’m sure will inspire many people to visit.”

