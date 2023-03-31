Police are appealing for witnesses after three vehicles were set on fire in Larne shortly after midnight on Friday.

Police received a report of the fires in the Argyll Avenue area at 12.20am.

The Fire Service put out the blaze but all three vehicles were destroyed, police said.

They are treating the attacks as arson and appealed for anyone with information to get in touch or contact Crimestoppers.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.