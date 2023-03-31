A 'vital' air route between City of Derry Airport and London Stansted has been secured until March 2024.

Up to 19 return flights every week will take off as a result of funding by the UK Government and the Department for the Economy.

The UK Government has funded the air route since 2017.

Aviation Minister Baroness Vere announced the Department for Transport will continue subsidising the route, alongside the Department for the Economy in Northern Ireland, with both Departments providing £1.1 million in 2023/24 to maintain the connection.

Aviation Minister Baroness Vere said: “Thousands of people and businesses depend on this crucial travel link, which is why we remain committed to securing the route. “Our funding will maintain this vital connection between Derry/Londonderry and London, with 19 services operating every week for at least another year, supporting jobs, and providing a boost to Northern Ireland’s economy.”

Welcoming the announcement, Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District, Councillor Sandra Duffy, said: “This is extremely positive news and I am pleased to see this further commitment to promoting regional connectivity which will be widely welcomed, particularly by the local business community. “Regular, reliable services to London are critical to the North West economy in terms of both business and leisure, and a key component of our strategic plans to make this region more appealing and accessible for international investors.”

