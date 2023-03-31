Play Brightcove video

Man taken to hospital after being shot in both legs in west Belfast

A man has been taken to hospital after being shot in both legs in west Belfast.

Police received to reports of a shooting in the Whitecliff Drive area at around 9pm on Thursday.

Police say an investigation is underway.

Government set to make funding announcement for Northern Ireland charities facing financial crisis

The Government is set to make a funding announcement on Friday for Northern Ireland charities and community organisations facing a financial crisis.

At the end of this month, money from the European Social Fund (ESF) comes to an end due to Brexit.

Some charities in Northern Ireland have warned they would have to cut staff and support programmes if the funding is not replaced.

Ambulance service asks the public to call only in life-threatening emergencies ahead of strikes

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) has issued a warning that the public should call "only in life-threatening emergencies" ahead of strike action on Friday and Monday.

Ambulance trade unions UNISON and NIPSA will strike for up to 24 hours on Friday, with further similar action planned for Monday 3 April.

In a statement, the NIAS say they anticipate that there will be challenges throughout the day and have planned to maintain the safety of those patients whose need is greatest.

On-street parking charges in Belfast, Newry and Lisburn to increase

Parking prices are set to rise in three cities here from Saturday.

On-street parking in Belfast will increase by 40p per hour, while Newry and Lisburn will go up by 20p.

The Department for Infrastructure says it's the first price rise since 2017. President Biden's five-day visit to the island of Ireland to begin in Belfast

Joe Biden's presidential five-day trip to the island of Ireland is set to begin north of the border.

Mr Biden is expected to fly into Northern Ireland on April 11 ahead of a day of engagements in Belfast on April 12.

The US president is then due to travel south later that day and will spend the remainder of the week in the Republic of Ireland, before leaving on Saturday April 15.

