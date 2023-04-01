Four men have been charged to appear in court in connection to what police have described as "a disturbance" at a shopping centre in Newtownards.

It's understood the incident happened on the Circular Road at around 3:30pm on Friday.

Aged 24, 29, 36 and 38, the men have been charged with affray and disorderly behaviour. The 24, 29 and 38-year-old have also been charged with common assault.

The men are due to appear in Downpatrick Magistrates Court on Monday 3 April.

All charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.