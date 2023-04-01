Four men charged to appear in court in relation to 'disturbance' at shopping centre in Newtownards
Four men have been charged to appear in court in connection to what police have described as "a disturbance" at a shopping centre in Newtownards.
It's understood the incident happened on the Circular Road at around 3:30pm on Friday.
Aged 24, 29, 36 and 38, the men have been charged with affray and disorderly behaviour. The 24, 29 and 38-year-old have also been charged with common assault.
The men are due to appear in Downpatrick Magistrates Court on Monday 3 April.
All charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.
