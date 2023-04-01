A 59-year-old man has been charged with assault on police after closing a car door on an officer's hand.

He has been charged following an incident on Wildflower Way in south Belfast on Friday.

The man was also charged with resisting police, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and possession of a Class B controlled drug.

He is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates Court on Monday 3 April.

All charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service (PPS).