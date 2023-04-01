A 22-year-old man has been taken to hospital for treatment after being hit on the head with a bottle during a fight in west Belfast.

The street brawl took place at around 6:30am on Saturday morning in Norglen Parade.

Police were called to the scene following reports of an altercation on the street, with one man believed to have been armed with a knife.

A 25-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman were arrested in relation to the incident.

Police have said both remain in custody.

The PSNI has asked anyone with information to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 377 01/04/23 or to submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/ makeareport.