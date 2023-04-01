A 35-year-old man who fled to Bulgaria while on bail in relation to child sexual offences has been extradited back to Northern Ireland.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland's International Policing Unit detained the man on Friday 31 March.

Chief Inspector Fox said: “He was extradited by virtue of a European Arrest Warrant sought by the Police Service of Northern Ireland after he fled the country while on bail in relation to child sexual offences.

“Thanks to combined efforts with the Bulgarian National Police Service and our International judicial partners, the wanted fugitive is now in our custody and is expected to appear at Belfast Magistrates Court today, Saturday 1 April.

“This latest arrest shows how by working together, there are no borders and no safe places to hide for those seeking to evade justice."