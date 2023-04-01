The PSNI's Terrorism Investigation Unit (TIU) conducted a search on a property in Londonderry on Saturday as part of their investigation into the New IRA.

The TIU was joined by six bomb disposal teams, believed to be searching for potential munitions and explosives.

In a statement, the PSNI said: "Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland's Terrorism Investigation Unit (TIU) are conducting a search in Derry/Londonderry as part of an ongoing investigation into New IRA activity.

"The planned search in the Letterkenny Road area is being conducted with support from District and Tactical Support Group colleagues."

It comes days after police recovered a quantity of ammunition after a five-day search operation in Londonderry.

In a separate search on Monday 27 March, a 38-year-old man was arrested under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000.

He has since been released following questioning.

The New IRA has been the most active of the dissident republican outfits in Northern Ireland in recent years.

The terrorism threat level in Northern Ireland was recently raised from substantial to severe, meaning an attack is highly likely.