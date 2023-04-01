Play Brightcove video

DRUG FEUD

Police have carried out searches at a property in Comber as part of an ongoing investigation into a series of attacks linked to a feud between drug gangs in North Down. A small quantity of suspected Class B Controlled drugs and a mobile device were taken away for examination. The PSNI says it's continuing to maintain a highly visible presence in the area.

ENERGY PRICES

Energy price increases have come into effect across Northern Ireland from today, despite a drop in wholesale costs. The changes are the result of a reduction in the level of energy support from the government. Until now, customers here have been receiving a higher level of support than those in the rest of the UK due to a delay in the introduction of price protections. That's now been tweaked to align subsidies available in Northern Ireland with Great Britain.

MARIAN BEATTIE

A memorial stone has been unveiled close to the site where 18-year-old Marian Beattie was found dead in 1973. The Portadown teenager was killed while attending a charity dance. No one has ever been convicted of her murder. Fifty years on from her death, Marian's family say they will not stop in their search for justice.

HMS CAROLINE

The last known surviving ship from one of the most historically important battles in naval history has reopened its doors to the public today/hms-caroline-reopens-to-public-three-years-after-pandemic-forced-closure. The HMS Caroline has been fully restored and is welcoming onboard visitors. John Taylor worked on the ship for 29 years as an engineer.

FOOTBALL

Turning to sport now and in football, Crusaders and Ballymena United have secured their spot in the Irish Cup final next month. Today, Crusaders beat Dungannon Swifts one-nil at Mourneview Park thanks to Declan Caddell. Last night, Ballymena put two in the net against league leaders Larne at Seaview.

ICEHOCKEY

It'll be a nail-biting game for the Belfast Giants tonight as they take on the Guildford Flames. If they can clinch a win at the SSE Arena, they'll secure their third Elite League Championship title in a row.

