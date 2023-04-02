A 25-year-old man has been charged with a number of offences, including assault on police, following an incident in west Belfast.

It relates to report of an assault on Norglen Parade on Saturday 1 April.

The remaining charges against the man include common assault, possessing an offensive weapon in a public place, possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence, resisting police, and wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

He is expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates' Court on Monday 3 April.

An 18-year-old woman has been issued with a Community Resolution Order.