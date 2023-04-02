Play Brightcove video

NORTH DOWN FEUD

Police have said they won't tolerate "any type of vigilante behaviour" as a feud between rival drugs gangs in Newtownards continues. The PSNI's local commander was responding to a letter which claims to be from residents of the West Winds Estate. The letter calls for an end to the violence but adds that they have asked so-called "local loyalists", understood to be the UVF, to "help" in removing a number of people from the Ards area.

SEARCH

Police have seized a quantity of suspected controlled drugs and a number of other items following a search of a property in Ards. They say it's part of their investigation into the ongoing feud. A man in his 50s was also cautioned for disorderly behaviour and attempted criminal damage to a police vehicle.

AUTISM AWARENESS

Hundreds of families have enjoyed World Autism Awareness day at W5 in Belfast. The special event was held to mark the end of international Autism Acceptance Week.

BELFAST GIANTS

Turning to sport and in ice hockey - the Belfast Giants have become the most successful side in league history after their 6-1 victory over the Guildford Flames. The result makes them the first side to ever win three Elite League titles in a row.

BRENDAN RODGERS

Leicester City have sacked Brendan Rodgers after the club slipped into the relegation zone following yesterday's 2-1 defeat against Crystal Palace. Rodgers has been in charge of teh Foxes for 4 years and led them to the FA Cup in 2021.