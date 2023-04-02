A sum of money and a quantity of jewellery has been stolen during a house robbery in Co Londonderry.

The items were taken from a property on the Victoria Road between Londonderry and Strabane on Saturday 1 April.

It happened between 5:30pm and 6:15pm.

Two men, who were dressed in dark clothing, were seen in the area at the time.

Damage was caused to the inside of the property, including to the bedroom door.

A spokesperson for the police said: “Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed a blue car in the area at the time of the incident, or who may have any other information to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 1505 01/04/23.

"Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/ makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/ .”