The A6 between Londonderry and Dungiven is due to open this week according to the Department for Infrastructure

The department confirmed on Monday the 25.5km stretch of road would open on Thursday 6 April, in time for the Easter weekend

The new stretch of road runs alongside the existing road, but includes a bypass of the village of Dungiven.

"The department said: "This is great news for the 15,000 vehicles using the route each day and will bring long term benefits for road users and the local community in providing shorter, safer and more reliable journey times.

"This scheme along with the Randalstown to Castledawson scheme completed in 2021 represents an investment of around £440 million by the Department to upgrade the roads infrastructure between Derry and Belfast with approximately three quarters of the route now dual carriageway standard or better."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.