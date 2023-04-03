Brendan Rodgers is searching for a new club after leaving Leicester at the weekend.

The Carnlough man who lead the Foxes to their first FA Cup triumph in 2021 departed the relegation-threatened side on Sunday.

The bizarre nature of the managerial merry-go-round means Rodgers is now being touted as the next manager of a club chasing a top-four finish.

The Northern Irishman is Tottenham's number one choice with many bookmakers.

The 50-year-old has experience of Champions League football and managing clubs with global fanbases from his days with Liverpool and Celtic.

Graham Potter was also sacked on Sunday as manager of Chelsea and there is a curious scenario where Rodgers and Potter swap jobs.

The Northern Irishman has history with Chelsea having previously worked as their head youth coach and reserve-team manager when Jose Mourinho was in charge of the blues.

Although the possibility of that remains unlikely with German Julian Nagelsmann, who was replaced at Bayern Munich by ex-Blues boss Thomas Tuchel, the bookies favourite and it would probably require a number of candidates to turn down the role for Rodgers to return to west London.

Another option open to the Co Antrim man is to accept a job abroad.

Graham Potter launched his career in Sweden with Ostersunds, while Steve McClaren won the league during a spell with Dutch side FC Twente.

However, aside from his time in Scotland, Rodgers has only coached professionally in England but he has previously expressed a desire to manage in Europe and already speaks some Spanish, in addition to a basic level of French.

