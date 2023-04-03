When the roll-on roll-off ferry the Anvil Point left Harland and Wolff 20 years ago, many thought it would be the last ship built there to do so.

But today there is a brighter future for the iconic Belfast shipyard with the prospect of a multi-million pound Ministry of Defence order on the books.

During the last century, Harland and Wolff forged its reputation as one of the world's leading shipbuilders, employing more than 30000 people in its heyday.

However, four years ago the famous shipyard that built the Titanic went into administration and the future looked bleak.

But a determined workforce refused to let the yard die and a new owner stepped in.

Then late last year Harland & Wolff won a multi-million-pound government contract - meaning the finishing touches for three naval support ships will be completed here in Belfast.

The new contract will see roughly 900 jobs created, leading to more people having to be trained up.

One of those learning their trade is Emma-Louise Gourley who is the yard's first female welder.

Emma says she is looking forward to seeing Harland and Wolff build ships again.

She added: "It will be nice to be a part of something so big".

Scott Patterson works in the drawing office, his job is computer-based but he is gaining new skills to understand shipbuilding from the ground up.

Scott said: "If you are in the drawing office and you are only working on a computer, it's only going to give you so much.

"There is only so much you can understand from it, but if you can get a wide array of options it would be much better", he added.

A shipyard with an iconic past now appears to have a bright future ahead.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.