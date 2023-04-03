A man has died following a crash in Co Tyrone, police have confirmed.

The male, aged in his 30s, died after a one vehicle collision at the Garvallagh Road area of Fintona on Sunday, April 2.Sergeant McIvor said: “At around 3.10pm, it was reported to police that a Vauxhall Vivaro van was involved in the incident.

"One man sadly died at the scene following his injuries.“The Garvallagh Road, Fintona, was reopened following the incident.“Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone with any information, especially the driver of a dark coloured Toyota Hilux car who was witnessed driving in the area on the afternoon of Sunday, 2nd April who police believe can assist with their enquiries, to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 1130 02/04/23.”

