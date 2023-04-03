A local councillor has called for an end to the current disorder in north Down as the feud between rival drugs gangs in the area continues.

Independent Newtownards councillor Steven Irvine was speaking at a community walk through the West Winds Estate.

The area has faced several spates of disorder over the past week with more than 12 houses attacked as part of a feud between what police have said are 'expelled members of the UDA.'

The walk around the community, Cllr Irvine said, was to reassure residents.

He described all violence is wrong and said the people of the West Winds want to live in peace.

He added: "We do not want the 'Real UFF' in this community, and we simply want to get back to normality."

The walk comes after four men were remanded in custody over incidents connected with the ongoing feud between gangs in Ards and North Down.

The men face charges including common assault, affray and disorderly behaviour over events in Donaghadee and Newtownards on Friday March 31.

They were also charged in relation to an attack on a man in Ards Shopping Centre on the same day, although a detective constable said that incident is no longer believed to be part of the feud, but came about when the men visited a sports shop to buy face coverings and met a person they had a grievance with.

