Teachers across Northern Ireland are set to take part in a full-day of strike action later this month.

The walkout on Wednesday April 26 comes after a half-day strike action in schools on February 21 in a dispute with management over a pay offer.

In a joint statement, the five teachers' unions, said their members "have waited too long for a satisfactory offer from the employers".

In a statement, INTO, NAHT, NASUWT, NEU and UTU said they are stepping up their campaign for a fair deal for all teachers.

NASUWT members in further education colleges will join their school teacher colleagues in the strike.

"The five recognised teacher unions are calling on all teachers and school leaders to take a full day of strike on the 26 April," they said in the joint statement.

"Our members have waited far too long for a satisfactory offer from the employers.

"Teachers' pay, in real terms, has dropped by nearly a quarter in the 'lost decade' since the pay freeze of 2010-11.

"We are now stepping up our campaign for a fair deal for all teachers."

They added: "Our members have watched governments in other jurisdictions make offers which will lead to pay levels far in excess of what is available in Northern Ireland.

"Collectively, the five recognised unions are saying enough is enough and that government and employers must act now to deliver a pay settlement which recognises the real terms loss in earnings suffered by teachers for more than a decade."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.